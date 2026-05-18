Federal grant strengthens Douglas County home repair program

A federal grant will help fund health, safety and accessibility repairs for low-income homeowners across Douglas County.

On Wednesday, the Douglas County Board of Commissioners approved an intergovernmental agreement between the county and the city of Roseburg, which recently received a $400,000 Community Development Block Grant.

The money will then be subcontracted to the housing nonprofit NeighborWorks Umpqua, which hires local contractors to complete repairs for eligible homeowners throughout the county.

/ NeighborWorks Umpqua / NeighborWorks Umpqua This back deck is shown with a new railing and other repairs through NeighborWorks Umpqua's housing rehabilitation program.

Alex Alonso, director of climate resilience at NeighborWorks Umpqua, said the money cannot be used for cosmetic upgrades, only health and accessibility issues.

"If there's an elderly homeowner who can't get into a bathtub anymore, there's a safety concern there," Alonso said. "The funding could be used to switch out the bathtub for a walk-in, more accessible shower."

Other options could include replacing roofs, doors or windows.

Alonso said the program is especially important for rural residents.

"A lot of people could potentially go without being able to access these really critical repairs or these resources that are available to more urban areas," he said.

The housing rehabilitation program often serves seniors, veterans and people with disabilities.

To qualify, participants must earn 80% or less of the area median income. The program also includes financial counseling for homeowners.

"Our goal, really, through this program is the experience and the knowledge that you gain," Alonso said. "You'll be better suited for future repairs, so that you're planning for those and that you attain the skills to be able to facilitate communications with contractors, understand the various pricing, understand how contracts work."

/ NeighborWorks Umpqua / NeighborWorks Umpqua This bathroom was renovated through NeighborWorks Umpqua's home repair program as the homeowner transitioned to full-time wheelchair use. After construction, the room was more accessible and functional.

The Community Development Block Grant is administered by the Oregon Business Development Department. The money is expected to last about two years and serve 17 to 23 households.

The grant contract with the city of Roseburg has not yet been finalized.

"We're excited to partner with NeighborWorks Umpqua and the county to help with our existing housing stock," said Stuart Cowie, Roseburg's community development director.

Alonso said NeighborWorks Umpqua hopes to begin looking for program participants in late summer or early fall.

Homeowners interested in the program can call NeighborWorks Umpqua at 541-673-4909 or fill out a screening form on their website. There's also an application process.

Participants will undergo a home assessment and receive three bids from potential contractors.

Households may receive up to $20,000 in repairs, depending on their needs.

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