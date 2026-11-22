The Eugene-based nonprofit RAVEN is seeking public aid for the downtown homeless community as winter fast approaches.

RAVEN—short for Radical Assistance for Vulnerable Eugene Neighbors—offers food, supplies, phone-charging, navigation services and more in downtown, five days a week.

On a recent Wednesday, workers were handing out meals and chatting with clients sitting on plastic chairs outside of First United Methodist Church at 14th and Olive.

“It's the walk-up nature of the way that we do things that's really attractive and helpful to a lot of people,” said RAVEN worker Zane Ridings. “You can come down here and hang out, or you can just quickly get a sandwich and a bus pass and then go about your day.”

The nonprofit said it’s provided more than 24,000 meals so far this year. Its funding comes from individual donors, grants, and events.

RAVEN site leader Maggie Weaver said they’re now stocking up on emergency blankets, gloves, hats, and other supplies that will help people stay warm this coming season.

“It can really be like life or death out here when the temperatures drop,” Weaver said. “So, either supplies to do that, or any sort of community donations to be able to purchase those supplies for people is the most helpful.”

Nathan Wilk / KLCC A RAVEN worker cleans up trash around First United on Nov. 18, 2026. The nonprofit said as part of its use of the area, it promises to keep the site clean.

Former White Bird Clinic workers helped found RAVEN after the clinic shuttered its long-running Front Rooms Department in December 2024.

However, Ridings said the newer organization isn’t reproducing all of Front Rooms’ services, as it can’t provide mail, ID and case management without a permanent office.

Currently, RAVEN operates Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays at First United Methodist, then moves to First Christian Church on the weekends.

Weaver said they’ve been looking for an indoor location, but they haven’t been able to find an affordable rental space in downtown Eugene.

She said it’s important to stay downtown, so they can serve regulars who can’t make it to other services on West 11th or Highway 99.

“A lot of our folks are pretty localized to the areas that they are in, because they have all their carts and all their stuff,” Weaver said. “If we moved locations, then for some they might have to walk 45 minutes with all of their belongings and even pets just to get resources and food in a day.”

Weaver said RAVEN has become more than just a day access center—it’s also a community and a support system for its clients.

“It provides a place for people to just be and exist, which over the last two years, it even seems like that's becoming illegal: to just exist outside without a home,” Weaver said. “We have people who are regulars, and they come every single day we’re open. They look out for each other.”

