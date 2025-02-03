© 2025 KLCC

Oregon Zoo welcomes baby elephant

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published February 3, 2025 at 11:44 AM PST
Asian elephant Rose-Tu's day-old calf explores Elephant Lands. © Oregon Zoo / photo by Michael Durham
Michael Durham
/
© Oregon Zoo
Asian elephant Rose-Tu's day-old calf explores Elephant Lands.

There’s a new arrival at the Oregon Zoo.

After a 20 month pregnancy, Rose-Tu, a 30 year-old Asian elephant, gave birth to a baby this weekend. Zoo officials said the calf appears to be a healthy, strong female, weighing about 200 pounds.

Zoo staff are giving the pair time to bond.

They have yet to conduct their first check-up, but once Rose and her calf are ready, they’ll weigh the baby and confirm its sex. Based on their observations so far the zoo says everything is going very well.

In a news release, Steve Lefave, who oversees the zoo’s elephant program, said the birth went smoothly. And that Rose is a good mom.

“She’s so gentle and protective, and the calf is already nursing well,” he said. “These are signs that they will have a strong bond, which is exactly what we want to see. We’re ready to help if needed, but so far mom and baby are doing just fine on their own.”

It might take a little time before the new baby is ready for visitors.

“We want to make sure the calf continues to do well and that Rose-Tu is calm and comfortable with people around,” Lefave said. “And we also want to give the baby a chance to bond with the rest of the elephant family.”

The Oregon Zoo is recognized worldwide for its elephant care program, which has spanned more than 60 years.

To plan your trip, go to oregonzoo.org/visit. For more information on getting to the zoo, visit Explore Washington Park.
Rachael McDonald
