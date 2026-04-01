New workforce development program is teaching people how to be bike mechanics

A new workforce development program in Eugene is teaching people living in shelters how to become bicycle mechanics.

People like Delanya Clarkson, who came into the program with no mechanical experience. She rides bikes, but has never had the chance to learn more about how they function.

“Now I can change a tire. I can fix brake pads. I can do a drive train. And I can do stuff,” said Clarkson.

Pedal Forward aims to give more people living in shelters across Eugene the same learning experience as Clarkson. The program was created by Shift Community Cycles, a used bicycle shop and maintenance center.

Kendsie Channing, the Executive Director of Shift Community Cycles, wanted to better engage with other organizations in Eugene while finding more employees to work summer bike repair pop-ups. While touring Community Supported Shelters, a community housing nonprofit in Eugene, Channing mentioned her idea for a bicycle mechanic workforce development program.

“I just mentioned this crazy idea that I had, of ‘Do you have folks who would be interested in learning bike mechanics?’” said Channing.

Channing’s idea coincided with a workforce development program already established at Community Supported Shelters. People living in shelters are able to work with staff to apply for part-time paid positions at the shelter and receive employment support that can lead to a full-time job.

Anna Alkin, the Program Director for Community Supported Shelters, said they had been looking for more job training opportunities where people can learn skills outside of shelter operations.

“But one of the needs that we keep identifying are for programs that have employment tracks and training that also just suit the interests and the needs of our population base,” said Alkin. “And I really didn't have anything that was in the bike realm for sure, and I have a lot of people who ride bikes.”

Alkin said she had people requesting to learn bike maintenance, so collaborating with Shift Community Cycles was a perfect fit.

1 of 3 — IMG_5799.JPG Pedal Forward program at Shift Community Cycles, March 24, 2026. Macy Moore / KLCC 2 of 3 — IMG_5788.JPG Pedal Forward program at Shift Community Cycles, March 24, 2026. Macy Moore / KLCC 3 of 3 — IMG_5836.jpg Pedal Forward program at Shift Community Cycles, March 24, 2026. Macy Moore / KLCC

Through funding from the Eugene Area Chamber of Commerce, eight people from shelters across Eugene have been selected to participate in Pedal Forward. This first cohort is halfway through their training sessions receiving hands-on instruction from bike mechanics.

After completing training, the participants will work for Shift Community Cycles at their summer bike repair pop-ups to apply skills in the field. Channing said the new field mechanic team will help Shift Community Cycles fix more bikes this summer and build connections with the cyclist community in Eugene.

“We're hoping that this year, by having a field team of trained mechanics be out in the community, sharing what Shift Community Cycles is and putting their skills to use, we can serve more people in the community,” said Channing.

Beyond helping Shift Community Cycles increase their services this summer, Pedal Forward is providing participants with a supportive community. Clarkson is now confident in not just her ability to fix and maintain bicycles, but in her ability to learn a new practical skill.

“And I think it's cool, because it's empowerment, number one. And it gives me a lot of self-esteem and the knowledge to be able to fix my own bike. To be able to do this by myself. And I think knowledge is never wrong,” said Clarkson.

Once participants finish working the seasonal repair pop-ups, Pedal Forward will connect them with local bike shops and bicycle manufacturers with the goal of finding permanent employment.