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KLCC's Ultimate Oregon Summer Mixtape

Everyone’s got a song that will always mean “summer” to them. What is yours?

Get some inspiration from NPR Music!

Lars Gotrich
Music
Summer’s simple pleasures: NPR Music's summer mixtape
Robin Hilton, Lars Gotrich, Marissa Lorusso
Roséwave is a feeling more than a singular sound or genre. It’s the kind of sweetness and sadness that underscores the long, languid days of summer. Long drives with old friends, watching your kids at the pool, backyard barbecues while the sun slowly sets. On this episode of All Songs Considered we share a mix of songs that offer the perfect soundtrack for your roséwave days and nights, from Linda Ronstadt’s “How Do I Make You” and Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t That Peculiar,” to Katie Gavin’s “Aftertaste,” Waxahatchee’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and more.
Jim James of My Morning Jacket (left) and Jeff Tweedy of Wilco both went on to develop a deep relationship with the strange and psychedelic musicianship of the Grateful Dead.
Music
How Jim James and Jeff Tweedy learned to love the Grateful Dead
Isabella Gomez Sarmiento, Felix Contreras
The 1976 film Sparkle wasn't a huge hit, but it has a devoted cult following, and its soundtrack features some of Aretha Franklin's finest performances.
Express Newspapers/Hulton Archive
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Getty Images
Music
Aretha Franklin's 'Sparkle' soundtrack is a neglected classic
Ken Tucker