KLCC's Ultimate Oregon Summer Mixtape

Lars Gotrich

Roséwave is a feeling more than a singular sound or genre. It’s the kind of sweetness and sadness that underscores the long, languid days of summer. Long drives with old friends, watching your kids at the pool, backyard barbecues while the sun slowly sets. On this episode of All Songs Considered we share a mix of songs that offer the perfect soundtrack for your roséwave days and nights, from Linda Ronstadt’s “How Do I Make You” and Marvin Gaye’s “Ain’t That Peculiar,” to Katie Gavin’s “Aftertaste,” Waxahatchee’s “Much Ado About Nothing” and more.