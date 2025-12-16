What: KLCC Presents: The Volcano Listening Project - a live musical performance

Date: Sunday, January 25, 2026

Time: 7:30pm

Where: Eugene Art House, 492 E. 13th Ave., Eugene

Volcanic eruptions can perturb global climate, build mountains, and reshape human civilizations. They can be deadly, but the deep roots of volcanoes also provide a foundry for critical minerals that enable modern society. In these ways and others, volcanoes have inspired scientists and artists alike for thousands of years.

The Volcano Listening Project explores connections between scientific research and artistic perspectives of volcanoes, developing tools to represent data through sound that draw equally from data science, volcanology, and new music. ‘Sonification’, the display of data using sound, provides a powerful way to interact with the complex signals that emerge when we monitor volcanic activity and therefore can enable volcano science. In equal part, sonification of volcanic data can trigger an emotional response and lead to compelling music.

Spend an evening with the Volcano Listening Project to explore songs of the Earth, data sonification, reactive animations, and the science of active volcanism.

The Performers: Led by University of Oregon professor and violinist Leif Karlstrom, the Volcano Listening Project features an ensemble of internationally recognized musicians: Todd Sickafoose (Tony and Grammy winning composer), Idit Shner (University of Oregon saxophone faculty), Adam Roskiewicz (Grammy nominated guitar and mandolinist), and Jonny Rodgers (tuned glass virtuoso).

This event is part of the KLCC Presents series and proceeds will benefit KLCC radio.

🎟️ Tickets can be purchased at Eugene Art House's website.

$23 advance | $25 at the door

Questions? Please contact Brooke Bumgardner at bbumgardner@klcc.org.

Leif Karlstrom's project has been featured on KLCC and All Things Considered.