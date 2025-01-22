© 2025 KLCC

Oregon On The Record with Michael Dunne
Oregon On The Record

Water, water, everywhere: Aquifer in the Cascades 3x's Lake Mead

By Michael Dunne
Published January 22, 2025 at 2:25 PM PST
Cascade Range
Pexels
Cascade Range

Lake Mead, one of the largest reservoirs in the world, provides water to Arizona, California, and Nevada as well as some parts Mexico, and serves nearly 20 million people alongside huge agricultural needs.

And just up the road in the Cascades is an aquifer that is three times its size.

That startling discovery of the massive volume within the ground was just recently announced and on this edition of Oregon On The Record, you’ll hear from Leif Karlstrom, a University of Oregon earth scientist and lead author of the study that determined the size of the aquifer.

Scientists have known about the aquifer for years, but this team of researchers have been able to measure this massive water deposit and what it means for the region. Stored water of course is a huge benefit, but water and volcanic activity – well known in the area – don’t mix.

Michael Dunne
Michael Dunne is the host and producer for KLCC's public affairs show, Oregon On The Record.
