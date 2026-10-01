4J elementary teacher named teacher of the year from local veterans organizations

A Eugene 4J elementary school teacher has been honored as teacher of the year from local veterans organizations.

Mary Riggs is a second grade teacher at Twin Oaks Elementary, and was named teacher of the year Wednesday by the American Legion and Forty & Eight veterans organizations.

Riggs was given this award for her work educating students about the American flag and honoring veterans.

Riggs comes from a family of veterans, and said it’s important to share how to honor veterans with her students.

“They come back and share the things that they've done with their flags and how they've honored the flag in their family,” said Riggs. “ And that's really touching.”

Riggs also helped write presentations that the American Legion and Forty and Eight will use to educate students about veterans. These presentations are currently being shown in Oregon, and will be soon used throughout the rest of the country.

Macy Moore / KLCC The award from the American Legion and Forty & Eight for Mary Riggs, Sept. 30, 2026.

Riggs said she was very surprised and honored to get this award, and she hopes it will inspire other teachers.

“I hope that people will find inspiration in bringing more veteran recognition, flag recognition and how to honor that into their classrooms.” said Riggs.