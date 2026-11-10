Where to honor Veterans Day across western and central Oregon
Wednesday Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Communities across western and central Oregon are gathering to honor those who have served with parades, ceremonies, and community events. Here are some ways to recognize the day.
Eugene
Public Veterans Day Commemoration
Join Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 293 for an annual community ceremony honoring local service members. The event will include guest speakers, flag honors, and reflections. Everyone is welcome.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m. to noon
Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette St., Eugene
Price: Free
Trees for Troops!
Join neighbors and community members to plant trees at this family-friendly event. No experience is necessary. Bring closed-toe shoes, work gloves and water. Tools, supplies and instructions will be provided.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 9 a.m. to noon
Where: Downtown Riverfront Park Natural Area, Eugene
Price: Free
Springfield
Mayor's Veterans Day Breakfast
Join Mayor Sean VanGordon for a complimentary breakfast, brief remarks, and an opportunity to connect with veterans and fellow community members. The event is open to veterans, military families and the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Register through the City of Springfield event page or call 541-726-3700.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Where: Emergency Operations Center, second floor of the Springfield Justice Center, 230 4th St., Springfield
Price: Free
Roseburg
71st Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade
Honor local veterans at this annual downtown parade. This year's theme is "America's 250 - 1776-2026."
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m.
Where: Begins on Northeast Jackson Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard; ends in front of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue, Roseburg
Price: Free
Florence
Florence Veterans Day Parade
Celebrate the men and women who have served in the military. Veterans, emergency responders, youth organizations and community groups will march alongside the Siuslaw High School Marching Band.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 1 p.m.
Where: Begins at Florence Christian Church near Second and Juniper streets; ends at First and Nopal streets, Florence
Price: Free
Newport
Veterans Day Community Observance and Ceremony
Join the community in honoring local veterans at a ceremony hosted by VFW Post 798.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 10 a.m.
Where: Municipal Gym, Newport
Price: Free
Corvallis
Veterans' Voices Project 6
Experience a series of short, locally written plays inspired by the real-life stories and military service experiences of local veterans. The production is rated R for combat depictions and strong language.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 7 p.m.
Where: Majestic Theatre, Corvallis
Price: $17 for adults; $15 for students and seniors. Free for veterans and active military members. Call 541-758-7827 or visit the box office to claim free tickets.
Albany
75th Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade
Join the community in honoring local veterans at this annual parade featuring veterans, organizations, and supporters.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11:11 a.m.
Where: Begins on Pacific Boulevard; ends near the Linn County Courthouse, Albany
Price: Free
Bend
25th Annual Bend Veterans Day Parade
Hosted by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, this year's parade theme is "Saluting our Veterans! 250 Years of Service and Sacrifice," recognizing America's 250th anniversary and generations of military service. The event opens with a Civil Air Patrol flyover. The grand marshal is 101-year-old World War II and U.S. Army veteran Joseph W. Sharpe.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Where: Begins on Newport Avenue Veterans Memorial Bridge; ends near Drake Park, Bend
Price: Free
Salem
ODVA Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony
The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs will host a statewide ceremony featuring remarks from ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels and other guests. The program includes a military flyover by the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, presentation of colors, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the playing of "Taps." Accessible pathways and uncovered seating will be available.
When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m.
Where: Oregon State Capitol State Park, Salem
Price: Free
Find more events across Oregon in The Shortcut, KLCC's community events calendar.