Where to honor Veterans Day across western and central Oregon

Wednesday Nov. 11 is Veterans Day. Communities across western and central Oregon are gathering to honor those who have served with parades, ceremonies, and community events. Here are some ways to recognize the day.

Eugene

Public Veterans Day Commemoration

Join Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 293 for an annual community ceremony honoring local service members. The event will include guest speakers, flag honors, and reflections. Everyone is welcome.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m. to noon

Where: Veterans Memorial Building, 1626 Willamette St., Eugene

Price: Free

Trees for Troops!

Join neighbors and community members to plant trees at this family-friendly event. No experience is necessary. Bring closed-toe shoes, work gloves and water. Tools, supplies and instructions will be provided.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 9 a.m. to noon

Where: Downtown Riverfront Park Natural Area, Eugene

Price: Free

Springfield

Mayor's Veterans Day Breakfast

Join Mayor Sean VanGordon for a complimentary breakfast, brief remarks, and an opportunity to connect with veterans and fellow community members. The event is open to veterans, military families and the public. RSVPs are encouraged but not required. Register through the City of Springfield event page or call 541-726-3700.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Where: Emergency Operations Center, second floor of the Springfield Justice Center, 230 4th St., Springfield

Price: Free

Roseburg

71st Annual Douglas County Veterans Day Parade

Honor local veterans at this annual downtown parade. This year's theme is "America's 250 - 1776-2026."

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m.

Where: Begins on Northeast Jackson Street and Northeast Diamond Lake Boulevard; ends in front of the Douglas County Courthouse on Southeast Douglas Avenue, Roseburg

Price: Free

Florence

Florence Veterans Day Parade

Celebrate the men and women who have served in the military. Veterans, emergency responders, youth organizations and community groups will march alongside the Siuslaw High School Marching Band.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 1 p.m.

Where: Begins at Florence Christian Church near Second and Juniper streets; ends at First and Nopal streets, Florence

Price: Free

Newport

Veterans Day Community Observance and Ceremony

Join the community in honoring local veterans at a ceremony hosted by VFW Post 798.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 10 a.m.

Where: Municipal Gym, Newport

Price: Free

Corvallis

Veterans' Voices Project 6

Experience a series of short, locally written plays inspired by the real-life stories and military service experiences of local veterans. The production is rated R for combat depictions and strong language.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 7 p.m.

Where: Majestic Theatre, Corvallis

Price: $17 for adults; $15 for students and seniors. Free for veterans and active military members. Call 541-758-7827 or visit the box office to claim free tickets.

Albany

75th Annual Linn County Veterans Day Parade

Join the community in honoring local veterans at this annual parade featuring veterans, organizations, and supporters.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11:11 a.m.

Where: Begins on Pacific Boulevard; ends near the Linn County Courthouse, Albany

Price: Free

Bend

25th Annual Bend Veterans Day Parade

Hosted by Central Oregon Veterans Outreach, this year's parade theme is "Saluting our Veterans! 250 Years of Service and Sacrifice," recognizing America's 250th anniversary and generations of military service. The event opens with a Civil Air Patrol flyover. The grand marshal is 101-year-old World War II and U.S. Army veteran Joseph W. Sharpe.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Where: Begins on Newport Avenue Veterans Memorial Bridge; ends near Drake Park, Bend

Price: Free

Salem

ODVA Statewide Veterans Day Ceremony

The Oregon Department of Veterans' Affairs will host a statewide ceremony featuring remarks from ODVA Director Dr. Nakeia Council Daniels and other guests. The program includes a military flyover by the Oregon Air National Guard's 142nd Wing, presentation of colors, a wreath-laying ceremony, and the playing of "Taps." Accessible pathways and uncovered seating will be available.

When: Wednesday, Nov. 11: 11 a.m.

Where: Oregon State Capitol State Park, Salem

Price: Free

Find more events across Oregon in The Shortcut, KLCC's community events calendar.

