Plays about local veterans’ stories return to Corvallis for Veterans Day

After working with a veterans nonprofit, Leigh Matthews Bock wanted a way to share local veterans stories with her Corvallis community.

Six years ago she started the Veterans’ Voices Project, a series of 10 minute plays written by local playwrights about local veterans stories.

“I married two of my passions, which is storytelling through local community theater and veteran stories,” Bock said.

Bock is the creator and director of the program. But once she pairs a veteran and a playwright together, she lets them take creative control over their short play.

“The goal is–and I tell the playwrights this every year–is to share the story in the truest sense what the veteran has shared with you,” said Bock.

Many of the playwrights and actors have veterans in their families or are veterans themselves.

“They want to help preserve history beyond the textbooks, and that's what we're doing,” Bock said.

You can see the Veterans’ Voices Project 6 on Veterans day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 at 7 p.m. or on Saturday, Nov. 14 at 3 p.m. at the Majestic Theater in Corvallis. Veterans and active members of the military can attend the shows for free by contacting the Majestic Theater at 541-738-7469.