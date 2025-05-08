Construction underway soon on U.S. 101 south of Newport

ODOT is warning drivers to watch for construction along U.S. 101 just south of Newport this summer.

The work area will include a five-mile section of the highway between SE 40th Street and SE 123rd Street.

The work will include ADA curb ramps, as well as new pavement, striping and rumble strips.

It's scheduled to begin in June with work on the curbs, and continue in July with the paving. The paving work will require single-lane closures, primarily in the overnight hours from Sunday through Thursday, according to ODOT.