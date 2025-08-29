© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Going to Oregon’s first home football game? Here are some non-driving options

KLCC
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:58 AM PDT

There are several ways for Duck football fans to get to Saturday’s game without driving.

Lane Transit District has 19 free park and ride locations in Eugene and Springfield. Fans should take the EmX bus to the Agate Station, and cross the footbridge to Autzen Stadium. An LTD adult day pass is $3.50.

Note: The Agate Station is currently closed due to construction, but LTD said EmX will serve alternate stops along the outer lanes of Franklin Boulevard in the vicinity of the station.

PeaceHealth Rides’ blue bicycles are available at dozens of area hubs. Prices vary depending on distance and time.

And the University of Oregon provides shuttle buses from four locations, starting three hours before kickoff. Tickets are $8 before game day, $10 the day of the game, and must be purchased prior to boarding.

The Ducks host the Montana State University Bobcats Saturday at 1 p.m.
Tags
News Briefs Duck FootballLane Transit DistrictPeaceHealth RidesAutzen stadiumUniversity of Oregon