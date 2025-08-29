Going to Oregon’s first home football game? Here are some non-driving options

There are several ways for Duck football fans to get to Saturday’s game without driving.

Lane Transit District has 19 free park and ride locations in Eugene and Springfield. Fans should take the EmX bus to the Agate Station, and cross the footbridge to Autzen Stadium. An LTD adult day pass is $3.50.

Note: The Agate Station is currently closed due to construction, but LTD said EmX will serve alternate stops along the outer lanes of Franklin Boulevard in the vicinity of the station.

PeaceHealth Rides’ blue bicycles are available at dozens of area hubs. Prices vary depending on distance and time.

And the University of Oregon provides shuttle buses from four locations, starting three hours before kickoff. Tickets are $8 before game day, $10 the day of the game, and must be purchased prior to boarding.

The Ducks host the Montana State University Bobcats Saturday at 1 p.m.

