Rescued Flying Squirrel goes back to the wild

KLCC
Published September 2, 2025 at 3:16 PM PDT
Think Wild released a Northern Flying Squirrel it had rehabilitated back to the wild Friday.
Think Wild on Instagram
A flying squirrel that had been injured and was rehabilitated by Think Wild in Bend, has been released back into the wild.

The wildife rescue organization says they returned the young Northern flying squirrel to Virginia Meissner Sno-Park last Friday. That was the same place she'd been found in July.

Think Wild says the squirrel "explored a large dead ponderosa, nibbled on lichen, and found a crack in the bark to use as shelter—demonstrating strong natural instincts for survival and nest-seeking."

Check out her release video here: https://www.instagram.com/reel/DOHECRWkgOj/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link
