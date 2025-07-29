© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Rare flying squirrel rescued in Bend

KLCC | By Gabriella Sgro
Published July 29, 2025 at 6:38 AM PDT
The Northern flying squirrel is currently in rehabilitation at Think Wild.
Think Wild Central Oregon
The Northern flying squirrel is currently in rehabilitation at Think Wild.

A Northern flying squirrel was rescued in Bend on July 20, 2025.

The squirrel, a young orphaned female, was underweight, hypothermic, and dehydrated when discovered by a visitor at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park. She is currently in rehabilitation at Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation center.

Think Wild contacted Oregon’s Wildlife Care Center for flying squirrel treatment protocols, and the squirrel has since begun making a recovery.

When the squirrel is strong enough, Think Wild will release her back into her natural habitat.

Northern flying squirrels are nocturnal and typically frequent in old-growth forests. They are not currently on Oregon’s endangered species list.
Tags
News Briefs BendEnvironmentAnimal RescueThink Wild
Gabriella Sgro
Gabriella Sgro is an intern reporting at KLCC as part of the Charles Snowden Program for Excellence in Journalism. She is a student at the University of Oregon and pursuing a degree in journalism and cinema studies. She hopes to combine her interest in the technical processes of recording and mixing sound with her love of community-based news.
See stories by Gabriella Sgro