Rare flying squirrel rescued in Bend

A Northern flying squirrel was rescued in Bend on July 20, 2025.

The squirrel, a young orphaned female, was underweight, hypothermic, and dehydrated when discovered by a visitor at Virginia Meissner Sno-Park. She is currently in rehabilitation at Think Wild, a wildlife hospital and conservation center.

Think Wild contacted Oregon’s Wildlife Care Center for flying squirrel treatment protocols, and the squirrel has since begun making a recovery.

When the squirrel is strong enough, Think Wild will release her back into her natural habitat.

Northern flying squirrels are nocturnal and typically frequent in old-growth forests. They are not currently on Oregon’s endangered species list.

