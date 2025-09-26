© 2025 KLCC

Fire restrictions are coming down as fall weather returns. Where are campfires allowed?

KLCC
Published September 26, 2025 at 2:25 PM PDT

Public lands in Oregon are lessening restrictions on campfires in the area.

In the past week, Umpqua, Willamette and Deschutes National Forests have reduced some public use fire restrictions and lowered fire danger levels to "moderate."

The Bureau of Land Management has lifted restrictions in central Oregon’s Prineville District, but they are still in place in the Northwestern Oregon District, which includes the Eugene area.

Restrictions remain in place for many Oregon state parks. Officials recommend campers check the fire restrictions of the park they plan to camp at before traveling.
