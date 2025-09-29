Highway 242 still closed, but for a different reason

Oregon Highway 242 will remain closed all winter.

The route, which is also known as the Old McKenzie Highway, had been closed for weeks due to the Foley Ridge Fire east of McKenzie Bridge.

With the fire now more than 50 percent contained, a portion of the road has re-opened to local traffic.

But the Oregon Department of Transportation says it will keep the bulk of the road closed until next spring—specifically, the section between mileposts 62 and 77.

Highway 242 is a scenic alternative for travelers between the Willamette Valley and central Oregon, and is not maintained for winter travel.

The Foley Ridge Fire was first reported Sept. 6 and was caused by lightning, according to fire officials.

On Monday, all remaining evacuations for the fire have been lifted.