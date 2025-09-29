Smoke from southern Oregon fire prompts air quality advisory in for much of the region
Smoke from the Moon Complex Fire in southern Oregon is wafting into Western Lane and Douglas Counties. That prompted an air quality advisory from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.
The advisory is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening [tomorrow evening/ tonight].
DEQ and LRAPA say they also expect intermittent smoke in Eugene/ Springfield, Eastern Lane County, Curry, Coos, and Wasco Counties through Tuesday evening.
/Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and make some medical conditions worse. Infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people are most at risk. /
More tips from DEQ on how to protect yourself when smoke levels are high:
- Stay inside if possible. Keep windows and doors closed. If it’s too hot, run air conditioning on recirculate or consider moving to a cooler location.
- Avoid strenuous outdoor activity.
- Use high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters in indoor ventilation systems or portable air purifiers. Or create your own air purifying filter by following these instructions.
- Be aware of smoke in your area and avoid places with the highest levels.
- When air quality improves to moderate or healthy (yellow or green on the Air Quality Index), open windows and doors to air out homes and businesses.
- If you have a breathing plan for a medical condition, be sure to follow it and keep any
- Find a cleaner air space in your area: Visit 211info.org and search for “Wildfire Related Clean Air Shelters.” Or call 211 any time or day.