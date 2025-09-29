Smoke from southern Oregon fire prompts air quality advisory in for much of the region

Smoke from the Moon Complex Fire in southern Oregon is wafting into Western Lane and Douglas Counties. That prompted an air quality advisory from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection Agency.

The advisory is expected to last until at least Tuesday evening [tomorrow evening/ tonight].

DEQ and LRAPA say they also expect intermittent smoke in Eugene/ Springfield, Eastern Lane County, Curry, Coos, and Wasco Counties through Tuesday evening.

/Smoke can irritate the eyes and lungs and make some medical conditions worse. Infants, young children, people with heart or lung disease, older adults and pregnant people are most at risk. /

More tips from DEQ on how to protect yourself when smoke levels are high: