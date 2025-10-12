Puffin license plate is going into production thanks to early bird vouchers

A new puffin license plate is closer to being on cars around the state. The Oregon coast Aquarium says the plates are now in production.

That's thanks to 3,000 Oregonians who purchased vouchers for the puffin plate.

The DMV says it'll be about 6-7 months before the plates are available.

The license plate features a tufted puffin. The birds are Oregon natives that nest on rocky islands and headlands along the coast.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium has a flock of puffins at its Seabird Aviary. Sales of the license plate will benefit the animals both at the aquarium and in the wild.

“The puffin plate project has been a labor of love,” said OCAq President/CEO Carrie Lewis, “made possible by everyone who pledged their support by preordering vouchers. We are grateful to have a community so dedicated to both our animals and Oregon’s wildlife.”

Those who preordered vouchers will be among the first to own a puffin plate, but once production is complete the plates will also be available for purchase at DMV offices throughout Oregon.