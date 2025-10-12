© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Puffin license plate is going into production thanks to early bird vouchers

KLCC
Published October 12, 2025 at 7:00 AM PDT
An Oregon license plate with a puffin swimming
Oregon Coast Aquarium
Sales of the new "puffin plates" will benefit the Oregon Coast Aquarium's conservation and rehabilitation work

A new puffin license plate is closer to being on cars around the state. The Oregon coast Aquarium says the plates are now in production.

That's thanks to 3,000 Oregonians who purchased vouchers for the puffin plate.

The DMV says it'll be about 6-7 months before the plates are available.

The license plate features a tufted puffin. The birds are Oregon natives that nest on rocky islands and headlands along the coast.

The Oregon Coast Aquarium has a flock of puffins at its Seabird Aviary. Sales of the license plate will benefit the animals both at the aquarium and in the wild.

“The puffin plate project has been a labor of love,” said OCAq President/CEO Carrie Lewis, “made possible by everyone who pledged their support by preordering vouchers. We are grateful to have a community so dedicated to both our animals and Oregon’s wildlife.”

Those who preordered vouchers will be among the first to own a puffin plate, but once production is complete the plates will also be available for purchase at DMV offices throughout Oregon.

Find more information at aquarium.org/puffin-plate.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Coast AquariumPuffinswildlife
Related Content