Puffin license plates would support the Oregon Coast Aquarium

KLCC | By Rachael McDonald
Published July 10, 2024 at 2:31 PM PDT
An Oregon license plate with a puffin swimming
1 of 2  — OCAqPuffinPlateDesign_CamMullins.png
Sales of the new "puffin plates" will benefit the Oregon Coast Aquarium's conservation and rehabilitation work
Oregon Coast Aquarium
Two puffin seabirds and another seabird on a rock with a license plate.
2 of 2  — TuftedPuffinsWithPlate3_JeremyBurke.jpg
Tufted puffins with the new license plate in the Oregon Coast Aquarium's aviary.
Jeremy Burke / Oregon Coast Aquarium

Fans of the Oregon Coast Aquarium have a new way to show their support. A new puffin license plate may be available soon. The aquarium is selling vouchers for the plate on its website.

The license plate features a puffin, the distinctive black and white native Oregon seabird with an orange-tufted head. Sales of the plate will benefit the Aquarium’s rehabilitation and conservation efforts.

The plate was designed by Cam Mullins, the Oregon Coast Aquaruim’s Graphic Design and Marketing coordinator.

The Aquarium says it must sell 3,000 vouchers for the new license plates in order to put them into production. There would be a roughly 6 to 7 month wait time for them to be available.
Science & Technology Oregon Coast Aquariumlicense plates
Rachael McDonald
Rachael McDonald is KLCC’s host for All Things Considered on weekday afternoons. She also is the editor of the KLCC Extra, the daily digital newspaper. Rachael has a BA in English from the University of Oregon. She started out in public radio as a newsroom volunteer at KLCC in 2000.
