Puffin license plates would support the Oregon Coast Aquarium

Fans of the Oregon Coast Aquarium have a new way to show their support. A new puffin license plate may be available soon. The aquarium is selling vouchers for the plate on its website.

The license plate features a puffin, the distinctive black and white native Oregon seabird with an orange-tufted head. Sales of the plate will benefit the Aquarium’s rehabilitation and conservation efforts.

The plate was designed by Cam Mullins, the Oregon Coast Aquaruim’s Graphic Design and Marketing coordinator.

The Aquarium says it must sell 3,000 vouchers for the new license plates in order to put them into production. There would be a roughly 6 to 7 month wait time for them to be available.