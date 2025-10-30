© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eugene police share Halloween safety tips

KLCC
Published October 30, 2025 at 5:38 PM PDT

The Eugene Police Department is urging the public to be careful this Halloween weekend.

Cherie Nelson, EPD's Community Engagement Team supervisor, said trick-or-treaters should wear costumes with bright colors or reflective material, and bring flashlights.

She said drivers should slow down, scanning the road extra carefully for pedestrians during peak hours of activity.

"Especially with Halloween being on a Friday night, people are going to be out a lot later," said Nelson. "'I'd still be paying attention till that 10, 11 o'clock hour."

Nelson is also urging Eugene residents to be respectful of neighborhoods, and call in if they see someone driving under the influence.

“Everyone is out there together. They all need to be responsible for themselves and others," said Nelson. "If you see something weird, report it. If you see something suspicious, report it.”

In 2022, Eugene police investigated multiple reports of razorblades discovered in candy in the Friendly neighborhood.

Nelson said while these incidents are rare, parents should tell kids not to reach into their baskets while trick-or-treating, but wait instead until they can dump them out in a well-lit place.
Tags
News Briefs HalloweenEugene Police Department
Related Content