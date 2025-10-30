Eugene police share Halloween safety tips

The Eugene Police Department is urging the public to be careful this Halloween weekend.

Cherie Nelson, EPD's Community Engagement Team supervisor, said trick-or-treaters should wear costumes with bright colors or reflective material, and bring flashlights.

She said drivers should slow down, scanning the road extra carefully for pedestrians during peak hours of activity.

"Especially with Halloween being on a Friday night, people are going to be out a lot later," said Nelson. "'I'd still be paying attention till that 10, 11 o'clock hour."

Nelson is also urging Eugene residents to be respectful of neighborhoods, and call in if they see someone driving under the influence.

“Everyone is out there together. They all need to be responsible for themselves and others," said Nelson. "If you see something weird, report it. If you see something suspicious, report it.”

In 2022, Eugene police investigated multiple reports of razorblades discovered in candy in the Friendly neighborhood.

Nelson said while these incidents are rare, parents should tell kids not to reach into their baskets while trick-or-treating, but wait instead until they can dump them out in a well-lit place.