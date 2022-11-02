© 2022 KLCC

Oregon's Willamette Valley seen from Eugene
NPR for Oregonians
Crime, Law & Justice

Eugene Police continue investigating sabotaged Halloween candy from Friendly area

KLCC | By Brian Bull
Published November 2, 2022 at 2:40 PM PDT
sebbi-strauch-F4xl1N7S5bU-unsplash.jpg
Sebbi Strauch
/
Unsplash.com
Halloween candy.

Eugene Police are advising parents to carefully examine their kids’ Halloween candy, especially if it’s from the Friendly Neighborhood area.

RazorCandyMap01.png
GoogleMaps
An area outlined in orange shows the area the candy embedded with small razors is believed to have originated from.

EPD Captain Chris Harrison told reporters today that three separate cases of candy with small razors embedded inside of them have been reported by parents since Halloween night. They all came from somewhere between West 24th and West 27th, and between Tyler and Friendly Streets.

ChrisHarrisonEPD_BBullcrop.jpg
Brian Bull
/
KLCC
Eugene Police Dept. Captain Chris Harrison

Captain Harrison says the sabotaged candy were two Kit Kat bars and one Almond Joy bar.

“A small slit in the wrapper, hard to see unless you were carefully looking at the packages,” said Harrison. “We haven’t heard of anybody who’s been injured.”

Urban legends and Hollywood films have long spoke of razors in Halloween candy, but Harrison says this is the first documented case he’s come across of it. He advises just throwing out the candy stash entirely if it’s from the specified area.

Right now, the culprit -or culprits- could face charges of reckless endangering. That would change if someone is injured by a razor.

Tips can be called in to the EPD’s non-emergency number: (541) 682-5111.

Brian Bull
