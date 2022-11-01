Razors found in Halloween candy from Eugene's Friendly neighborhood area

Eugene Police are urging families to check their kids’ Halloween stash, following three reports of small razors found in some candy.

Detectives with the EPD say the razors appear to be similar to the kind used in pencil sharpeners, and all tainted candy came from the area between West 24th to West 27th, and from Tyler to Friendly Street.

If anyone has tips on who may have planted the razors in the candy, to call their non-emergency line (541)682-5111.

