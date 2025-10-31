Lebanon High School comes in second place in corporate school spirit contest

Lebanon High School came in second in a T-Mobile school spirit contest.

The School District had hoped to use the $1 million dollar first prize to overhaul its aging school grandstands, which closed this year due to safety issues.

In a press release, Principal Craig Swanson said the district did win a $126,000 award for the amount of community support they rallied.

He said the district planned to set the money aside for a future grandstand renovation. Lebanon High School was among 2,100 schools that participated in the T-Mobile Friday Night Lights contest.

“This journey has showcased the best of us, and we deeply appreciate the overwhelming support we received from our school, our community, and the State of Oregon," Swanson said. "I love Lebanon, Oregon, and am thankful that the rest of the state and nation got a glimpse of how great and supportive this community truly is.”

There were more than 8 million votes cast for schools total, with Lebanon High School getting nearly 1.5 million votes and Dierks High School in Arkansas receiving nearly 2 million votes to win their 1st place spot.