McKenzie Pass fully closes for the season this week

A seasonal scenic highway that winds over McKenzie Pass will fully close to traffic this week. Highway 242 closed on its west side, from its junction with Highway 126, near McKenzie Bridge, to the Dee Wright Observatory in mid-October. The road will be closed from its east side, near Sisters, Thursday.

The Oregon Department of Transportation said the east-gate has been moved one mile closer to Sisters to allow for a safer place for drivers to turnaround.

Highway 242 is closed seasonally because its not maintained during winter months. While the road is closed to vehicles, skiers, snowshoers and pedestrians can go beyond the closed gates at their own risk.

ODOT said that because the road is not maintained in winter, it can be hazardous. There is no cell coverage or other services and weather can change quickly.

