Highway 242 is closed again. Now for the season

Highway 242, also known as old McKenzie Highway, has closed again, this time for the season. The road over McKenzie Pass had been closed this summer because of a nearby wildfire. It reopened briefly late last month after the Foley Ridge Fire was under control.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says it closed the western section of the road from near its junction with Highway 126 to the summit by Dee Wright Observatory after snow last weekend.

The east side is expected to remain open a little longer.

ODOT closes Highway 242, considered a secondary, scenic highway, each fall, when the weather turns wintry. It's not maintained during the closure.

To see what routes are open over the mountains, and to view current road and weather conditions visit TripCheck.com or call 511.

More information on McKenzie Pass, OR 242, can be found on here.