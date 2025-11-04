Preliminary results show Linn County public safety levy passing

Preliminary results show Linn County’s public safety levy expansion passing on election night with nearly 53% voting yes.

In Linn County, voters were asked to renew, and expand their existing public safety levy. The renewal included a ten-cent increase, and would provide resources for sheriff patrols, search and rescue, the county jail and emergency management.

The county has had some version of that levy supporting the sheriff’s office and other public safety needs for more than 30 years.