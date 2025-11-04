© 2025 KLCC

Preliminary results show Linn County public safety levy passing

KLCC
Published November 4, 2025 at 9:11 PM PST
Linn County Sheriff's Office builidng
Ryan Gardner/Visual People
/
Linn County Sheriff's Office
Linn County Sheriff’s Office and Jail is located at 1115 Jackson St. SE in Albany.

Preliminary results show Linn County’s public safety levy expansion passing on election night with nearly 53% voting yes.

In Linn County, voters were asked to renew, and expand their existing public safety levy. The renewal included a ten-cent increase, and would provide resources for sheriff patrols, search and rescue, the county jail and emergency management.

The county has had some version of that levy supporting the sheriff’s office and other public safety needs for more than 30 years.
Linn County Public Safety Elections November 2025 Election
