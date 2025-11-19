© 2025 KLCC

Help offered for former Rogue employees Friday

KLCC
Published November 19, 2025 at 5:41 PM PST
The exterior of a restaurant, decorated with an autumn theme. A sign on the door reads: "CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE."
Brianna Bowman
/
KLCC
A sign on the door of Rogue's Bayfront location in Newport, as seen on Nov. 14, 2025, reads "Closed until further notice."

Lincoln County leaders are offering a virtual information session Friday for workers affected by last week's sudden closure of the Rogue Brewery in Newport, Astoria, Salem, and Portland.

The sessions will give information on resources and assistance available to the workers.

It's available both online and in person.

The in person sessions are at the WorkSource Oregon Centers in Newport and Seaside from 1 to 3 p.m. on Friday.

About 60 workers have been impacted by the Rogue Brewery closure according to officials.

Workers may also attend in person at their local WorkSource Oregon Center:

• Newport: 120 NE Avery St., Newport, OR 97365

• Seaside: 1111 N Roosevelt Drive, Suite 108, Seaside, OR 97138

More information is available here.

