Sundance proprietor Gavin McComas has died

The owner and general manager of a Eugene institution, Sundance Natural Foods, has died.

Gavin McComas passed away Nov. 25. According to a post on the Sundance Natural Food's Facebook page, he was surrounded by close friends and family.

McComas “dedicated his life and fortune to providing our community with a food store that supported the health of its customers, the staff, the community and the world,” the post continued.

In 2023, McComas donated his ownership of the store to a “Perpetual Purpose Trust," according to Sundance’s website. The trust stipulates that the store will never be sold and will be stewarded by a committee. The profits are reinvested in the store.

In a 2024 OPB story, McComas talked about the company’s values.

“Maintaining a positive, nourishing vibe at the store is central to taking care of our staff and our customers,” he said.

Sundance got its start in 1971. It’s at 24th and Hilyard in Eugene.

