Lincoln County veterans levy headed to hand recount

Lincoln County’s veterans levy appears to be passing, barely. However, according to the final, official count posted Tuesday, the results are close enough to require a hand recount.

Lincoln County Clerk Amy Southwell told KLCC Tuesday that she’s still finalizing details with the Oregon Secretary of State’s Office, but plans to create a six-person committee to hand count the roughly 14,000 ballots next week. She estimates the recount will take about a day and a half.

Tuesday’s final release showed "yes" leading by just 15 votes.

The levy would create dedicated funds for local veterans services.

More than 11% of Lincoln County’s population are veterans, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.