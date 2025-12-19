City of Eugene says it’s taken down most of its Flock cameras

The City of Eugene said Friday that it’s physically removed most of its AI-powered Flock license plate cameras.

Eugene Police said earlier this month that it was ending its contract with Flock after months of community opposition. The cameras themselves had been turned off earlier in the fall.

A press release from EPD said Flock was going to wait until late January to remove the cameras, but the city decided to go ahead and remove them.

As of Friday, EPD said only two of the 57 cameras remain. The last two are set for removal next week.

Solar panels that powered the cameras will remain in place until Flock removes them next year.