Follow KLCC for our continuing coverage of Flock Safety Cameras in Eugene and Springfield. Questions on this topic? Please email us at KLCC@klcc.org.

A flock camera in Eugene
Oregon On The Record episode: Cops and flocks: Controversy of license plate cameras
Oregon On The Record host Michael Dunne dicusses the Flock Safety cameras, the new digital license plate cameras in Eugene and Springfield that police use for law enforcement, but also are alleged to be spying on motorists. We speak with KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White who has reported extensively on this issue and Ky Fireside from Eyes Off Eugene, an organization opposed to the cameras.
More Coverage from KLCC
A Flock camera in downtown Eugene, Sept. 5, 2025.
Springfield installs AI-powered license plate cameras, but says it won’t turn them on until public discussion
Rebecca Hansen-White
Springfield Police have finished installing 24 AI-powered license plate readers, but the department says it won’t turn them on until the city has a community conversation about the technology.
A Flock camera in downtown Eugene, Sept. 5, 2025.
Eugene Mayor Knudson responds to pushback against Flock cameras
Nathan Wilk
A Flock camera seen near Eugene's Federal building complex at the edge of downtown on June 5, 2025.
Springfield to take a second look at AI traffic camera contract
Rebecca Hansen-White
