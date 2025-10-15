Flock Cameras

Follow KLCC for our continuing coverage of Flock Safety Cameras in Eugene and Springfield. Questions on this topic? Please email us at KLCC@klcc.org.
The decision came less than a week after the city council unanimously asked city manager Sarah Medary to pause using the cameras, owned by private company Flock Safety, until they could discuss privacy and civil rights concerns.
City Council members said recent efforts to deploy National Guard troops in Portland, and aggressive federal immigration enforcement tactics made them nervous about continuing to use a new surveillance technology.
Oregon On The Record host Michael Dunne dicusses the Flock Safety cameras, the new digital license plate cameras in Eugene and Springfield that police use for law enforcement, but also are alleged to be spying on motorists. We speak with KLCC's Rebecca Hansen-White who has reported extensively on this issue and Ky Fireside from Eyes Off Eugene, an organization opposed to the cameras.
Springfield Police have finished installing 24 AI-powered license plate readers, but the department says it won’t turn them on until the city has a community conversation about the technology.
The group says they fear the system could be used to surveil marginalized communities, activists, or undermine Oregon sanctuary law, which prohibits public resources being used for immigration enforcement.
Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden announced Friday that he has made a deal with AI-license-plate reader company Flock to limit other state’s access to Oregon’s data.
