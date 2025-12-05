Here’s how to identify a Eugene Police officer

Eugene’s Police Chief says his department does not work with immigration enforcement, and his officers, even when wearing plain clothes, will identify themselves when asked.

The statement comes in the wake of arrests by federal immigration agents in Eugene, Springfield, Cottage Grove and other rural parts of Lane County, and ongoing protests in front of Eugene’s Federal building.

In a statement posted to social media Thursday, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said his officers are prohibited by Oregon Sanctuary law–as well as Eugene City Code–from using any resources to aid in immigration enforcement.

“As your chief of police, I want to make sure you know our commitment to serve and protect every person in our community,” Skinner said. “We are here for you."

Skinner also provided information on how to identify Eugene Police officers, saying all police officers wear identification showing they are Eugene Police, and plain clothes detectives are required to identify themselves as Eugene Police when asked.

Eugene Police uniforms and patches are navy and police vehicles are navy, or silver, and are clearly marked as Eugene Police.

People who are concerned that a police officer has helped immigration enforcement can file a complaint with the Eugene Police Auditor . That office investigated some concerns of cooperation last month and cleared the department.

Grassroots groups have reported increased ICE activity and local, state and congressional leaders have raised concerns about federal tactics.