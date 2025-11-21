© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Lane County advocates report at least 15 new ICE detentions

KLCC | By Nathan Wilk
Published November 21, 2025 at 9:16 AM PST
An entrance to a government facility. There is a guard house and a stop sign.
Chris Lehman
/
KLCC
The entrance to a Springfield facility which includes offices for the Bureau of Land Management and several other state and federal agencies, as pictured on Nov. 21, 2025.

Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers detained at least 15 people in Lane County on Wednesday, according to local advocates.

Joel Iboa, a member of Oregon for All's steering committee, said there were detainees from Eugene, Springfield, Coburg and Cottage Grove.

"These detentions included mothers, fathers, uncles, immigrant Oregonians trying to make a living to create a better life for themselves and their families," said Iboa. "A lot of these folks were essential workers."

Iboa said five of the people were arrested at the federal Bureau of Land Management offices in Springfield, while trying to get permits to forage for mushrooms or salal berries on federal land.

Iboa said there’s a historical link between local immigrants and that line of the work.

“Those wonderful-tasting mushrooms get to our dinner table because of a lot of the work that immigrant Oregonians do to go and procure them," said Iboa.

BLM's offices are located on Pierce Parkway, and share a building with the U.S. Forest Service and the Oregon National Guard.

In an email to KLCC, BLM spokesperson Camille Bennett said in order to obtain a Special Forest Products permit, a person must visit the facility in-person on a Wednesday.

"The BLM does not currently have alternative ways to obtain these permits for this area," she wrote.

Bennett didn't confirm whether the detainments took place at the building, saying those questions should be directed to ICE and the Oregon Military Department.

Wednesday’s events followed another spike in ICE sightings in the community earlier this month. Iboa said the number of officers and vehicles seen across Oregon has surged since October.

"Folks on the ground are saying that this is this is not more of the same," said Iboa. "This is an increase."

According to figures produced by the Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition and shared with Oregon Public Broadcasting, detainments in the state jumped by at least 550% in October compared to previous months.

ICE didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Tags
Politics & Government Immigration and Customs EnforcementICELane CountyBureau of Land Management
Nathan Wilk
Nathan Wilk joined the KLCC News Team in 2022. He is a graduate from the University of Oregon School of Journalism and Communication. Born in Portland, Wilk began working in radio at a young age, serving as a DJ and public affairs host across Oregon.
See stories by Nathan Wilk
Related Content