UO, LCC talk potential ICE raids amid rise in local detainments

The University of Oregon’s Senate held a discussion Wednesday on the potential for immigration enforcement on campus.

It came as activists in Eugene-Springfield reported another uptick in ICE activity Wednesday, including near the Marcola Apartments on Pierce Parkway.

University of Oregon General Counsel Jessica Price warned faculty could be charged if they try to stop a detainment, or guide a student to an alternate exit to avoid federal law enforcement.

She said while classrooms are generally private spaces, hallways are public and ICE officers can access them.

"Someone with really good intentions might promise someone safety and say, 'in my class, you are safe,'" said Price. "And I would say, don't make promises you can't keep.”

Price said if staff are presented with a warrant from federal law enforcement, they should forward it along to the university's legal team.

She also recommended that faculty avoid posting statements online that could make them or their students a target, and they should be careful about what they say in emails in the public record.

In response to the increased ICE activity in Eugene-Springfield on Wednesday, Lane Community College President Stephanie Bulger announced in an email to the community Wednesday that the school had locked its downtown Eugene campus to non-students.

"This is a challenging time for many, and the leadership team and I will be holding meetings with staff and students similar to the sessions held this Winter," wrote Bulger. "Our goal is to understand the impacts of any activity and identify appropriate measures of support."

KLCC couldn't immediately confirm how many people were detained by ICE Wednesday.

