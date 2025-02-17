University of Oregon vows to support undocumented students ahead of potential ICE raids

The University of Oregon says it’s committed to supporting all students ahead of potential raids by immigration enforcement.

In Oregon, undocumented students can attend public and private universities. UO doesn't ask about their legal statuses, according to the school's Vice Provost for Global Engagement, Dennis Galvan.

However, under the Trump administration, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers are now authorized to perform raids in these schools.

Galvan said the university can't prevent ICE officers from entering public spaces on campus. That could include lobbies and buildings like the Erb Memorial Union.

But according to UO's Office of the General Counsel, some areas of campus may not be considered public—including classrooms, laboratories, and student housing.

The university advises faculty not to let immigration enforcement freely enter or search those non-public areas. Galvan also said the UO Police Department won’t cooperate with ICE officers unless they have a warrant.

In the meantime, Galvan said there are support services that undocumented students can access. These include the counseling center and legal assistance through the Associated Students of UO.

“We can't control what happens outside the borders of this campus," said Galvan. "But when you're on this campus, I think you can feel that commitment and that compassion and that empathy.”

Oregon State University has also pledged to follow the state's Sanctuary Promise law. In an email to KLCC, OSU spokesperson Rob Odom said the school supports and values its undocumented students.

At Lane Community College, President Stephanie Bulger sent multiple emails to the campus community last month. She said the school was committed to maintaining students' privacy, and she advised staff to direct immigration officials to the LCC President's office.

