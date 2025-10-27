Lane County has a contract with AI License Plate Company Flock, but says it hasn't installed any cameras yet

Lane County is the latest local government to sign a contract with AI-license plate reader company Flock Safety.

Lane County has signed a 2-year, $132,000 contract with Flock Safety, according to documents KLCC obtained with a public records request. The technology will allow deputies to search for vehicles based on license plates, or use AI to search for visual characteristics like color and model.

In an email to KLCC, Tim Wallace-a spokesperson for the Lane County Sheriff’s Office–said the county’s 22 cameras have not been installed. He said the county used seized drug funds to pay for the system.

The contract was signed by Sheriff Carl Wilkerson in July, a few weeks after he was sworn into office. Wilkerson told Lookout Eugene Springfield, which first reported the sheriff's plan to purchase the cameras last week, that he saw the cameras as a potential force multiplier amidst staffing cuts.

The Sheriff’s Office says the county is still working on policies and procedures for the new technology.

The version of the Flock Safety contract the county released to KLCC is modeled after Eugene’s, but does not appear to include at least one significant, recent change the city made after public concerns: Flock’s agreement to not comply with Department of Homeland Security administrative warrants.

Eugene and Springfield already have approximately 80 cameras combined, but both cities have turned them off while the community discusses the privacy and civil liberty implications.

Before they were turned off, Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner said the cameras had helped his department make nearly 60 arrests. The system also helped EPD locate seven people suspected of involvement in a burglary ring targeting Asian American business owners.

The ACLU has also sued the city of Eugene on behalf of a member of a community group called Eyes Off Eugene for refusing to disclose the locations of its cameras.

Springfield has released the locations of its cameras.

Opponents of the cameras are concerned the data could be used by federal authorities to target immigrants, transgender people and those seeking abortions. They’re also concerned the system could be used to surveil innocent people.

Below are copies of Lane County's contract with Flock and the company's invoice for the cameras and system.