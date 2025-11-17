Oregon lawmakers may take up automatic license plate technology next legislative session

Oregon lawmakers had a chance to hear from Eugene-area activists and law enforcement about automatic license plate reader technology Monday.

The cameras were the topic of an Oregon Senate Judiciary Committee meeting in anticipation of the issue coming up during next year’s legislative session.

State Sen. James Manning, D-Eugene, said he was concerned about surveilling innocent people and the technology’s potential for abuse.

"I do support law enforcement using every available tool to track and catch wrongdoers,” Manning said. “But, it's also like a net, to me that I'm hearing, that's sweeping up everybody."

Few other lawmakers had questions or comments about the technology, but committee chair Sen. Floyd Prozanski, D-Eugene, said he anticipated legislation would come forward in 2026.

During their testimony, activists from the group Eyes Off Eugene pointed to investigations and research that have found one of the largest companies that provides license plate reading and vehicle tracking, Flock Safety, had provided data to federal authorities. Eyes Off Eugene member Ky Fireside said in some of those cases, law enforcement weren’t aware they were sharing data with immigration enforcement.

“We have to emphasize here that we’re looking at only one of Flocks’ issues and we’re doing it through the tiniest of keyholes in too short a time for detailed discussion,” Fireside said.

The group also cited work done by Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden’s office. Wyden’s team originally forged an agreement with Flock to remove Oregon from searches about abortion, and immigration. After his team audited some of Flock’s data, he later wrote a letter telling the company he believed abuses of their product were “inevitable.”

Flock disagreed with Wyden’s findings.

Kevin Campbell, Executive Director of the Oregon Association Chiefs of Police, told lawmakers that Oregon police departments were complying with sanctuary law, which bans cooperation with immigration enforcement.

Eugene Police Chief Chris Skinner also spoke during Monday’s committee meeting, telling lawmakers the technology had helped his department make more than 60 felony arrests. He also said Flock cameras played a key role in apprehending seven people suspected of involvement in a burglary ring that has targeted Eugene and Springfield Asian-American business owners.

“Upwards of 70% of all of our criminal activity has a vehicle description attached,” Skinner said. “So this type of technology is really important as a crimefighting tool.”

Skinner said his department was also working with Eugene’s independent police auditor to increase oversight of how Flock cameras are used.

KLCC has created a map of Springfield and Eugene Police's Flock cameras. You can view where the devices are located here.

