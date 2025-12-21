Juvenile sea lion rescued from the side of US 101 south of Newport

On Saturday, the Lincoln County Sheriff's Department assisted a wayward juvenile sea lion that had wandered onto highway 101 a few miles south of Newport.

A staff member of the Oregon Coast Aquarium and other community members responded to the scene to assist.

Out of concern for the pinniped's safety and for the safety of motorists, they were able to move the sea lion to the shoulder of the highway.

To prevent the sea lion from returning to the highway, the deputies fashioned a leash out of a throw-rope.

According to the Lincoln Chronicle, staff members from the aquarium took the sea lion back to the aquarium for some medical care and then took it by boat to an island near Seal Rock, where sea lions of its type are known to gather.