© 2025 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon’s state economists see job growth over the next decade

KLCC | By Zac Ziegler
Published December 22, 2025 at 4:22 PM PST

Economists at the Oregon Employment Department see job growth in the coming years for the state, predicting 6% growth by 2034.

The forecast runs contrary to recent unemployment reports, which have either shown unemployment levels remaining flat or going up.

The forecasted gains are largely expected in the private sector, particularly in healthcare jobs.

"The sector will add more than 34,000 jobs with a growth rate of 13%. Three out of every ten new jobs added in Oregon by 2034 will be in healthcare and social assistance," OED Economist Sarah Cunningham said in a video release that accompanied the forecast.

The report forecasts that nine of the 15 fastest growing occupations will be in healthcare.

It also predicts a wave of job vacancies, with nine out of every ten openings caused by workers retiring or switching careers.

Losses are expected in jobs related to data entry, bank tellers and payroll and timekeeping, all of which could see increased automation and technical changes, Cunningham said.
Tags
News Briefs BusinessEconomyOregon EconomyjobsOregon JobsHealthcarehealth care
Zac Ziegler
Zac Ziegler joined KLCC in May 2025. He began his career in sports radio and television before moving to public media in 2011. He worked as a reporter, show producer and host at stations across Arizona before moving to Oregon. He received both his bachelors and masters degrees from Northern Arizona University.
See stories by Zac Ziegler
Related Content