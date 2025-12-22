Oregon’s state economists see job growth over the next decade

Economists at the Oregon Employment Department see job growth in the coming years for the state, predicting 6% growth by 2034.

The forecast runs contrary to recent unemployment reports, which have either shown unemployment levels remaining flat or going up.

The forecasted gains are largely expected in the private sector, particularly in healthcare jobs.

"The sector will add more than 34,000 jobs with a growth rate of 13%. Three out of every ten new jobs added in Oregon by 2034 will be in healthcare and social assistance," OED Economist Sarah Cunningham said in a video release that accompanied the forecast.

The report forecasts that nine of the 15 fastest growing occupations will be in healthcare.

It also predicts a wave of job vacancies, with nine out of every ten openings caused by workers retiring or switching careers.

Losses are expected in jobs related to data entry, bank tellers and payroll and timekeeping, all of which could see increased automation and technical changes, Cunningham said.