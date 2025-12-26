© 2025 KLCC

Search continues in Douglas County for missing Christmas Valley man

KLCC
Published December 26, 2025 at 3:39 PM PST

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is appealing for public assistance in it's search for a missing man from Christmas Valley.

61-year-old Robert Cotter was last seen on November 2nd. His white 2002 Ford utility pickup was found on November 30th, according to the Sheriff's office on an un-maintained road in the Elliott State Research Forest, near Loon Lake.

Anyone with information on Cotter is asked to contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office.

Please call (541) 440-4471 and reference Douglas County Sheriff’s Office case #25-4113.
