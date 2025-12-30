Oregon AG says to watch for gift card scams

Oregon Attorney General Dan Rayfield is encouraging consumers to report gift card fraud.

Rayfield and attorneys general from 13 other states have launched a PSA campaign to raise awareness of what he calls the growing threat of gift card scams. Rayfield said fraudsters often impersonate trusted organizations or individuals and pressure victims to purchase gift cards and share the codes. These scams can result in significant financial loss and emotional distress.

Rayfield said government agencies and reputable companies will never demand payment via gift cards; requests for immediate action or secrecy are red flags.

If you or someone you know has been targeted by a gift card scam you’re urged to report the incident to the Oregon Department of Justice Consumer Protection Division.