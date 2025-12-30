Springfield Councilor Beth Blackwell steps down

Springfield City Councilor Beth Blackwell has stepped down, citing challenges balancing her city responsibilities with her professional and personal commitments.

In a statement shared by the city of Springfield Tuesday, Blackwell thanked her colleagues on the city council, city staff for their support and dedication to the community.

“While it has truly been an honor to represent the Springfield community, I believe stepping down at this time is the most responsible decision so that the position may continue to receive the full attention it deserves,” Blackwell said.

Blackwell, a real estate broker and lifelong Springfield resident, was appointed in 2023 and won election to a full term that started in January 2025. The remaining city councilors will need to choose her successor in the new year who will serve until 2028.

In a statement, Springfield Mayor Sean VanGordon thanked Blackwell for her service, saying her time on the council had made a difference especially her work on the Springfield Economic Development Agency.

“[Blackwell's] work on SEDA helped move important economic development projects forward, and she brought dedication and care to every decision. We're grateful for her time on the Council and wish her all the best,” VanGordon said.

Blackwell is the second Springfield councilor to step down this year. Victoria Doyle resigned in August, citing family commitments.

Springfield’s City Council and Mayor are all unpaid volunteers.