Springfield bridge over Willamette River to partially close for 3 weeks

According to the Oregon Department of Transportation, the westbound Main Street, Highway 126-B bridge will close Monday, Jan. 5 for repairs, repaving, and a new bike ramp. ODOT said a full closure allows work to be done more quickly.

Both directions of traffic will be diverted to the South A Street bridge via a temporary connection to the Franklin Boulevard roundabout. Drivers should expect delays, lane and shoulder closures, and crews working most of the day.

The bridge work is expected to take three weeks.

