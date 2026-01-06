© 2026 KLCC

Forest Service closes road to Umpqua Hot Springs ahead of winter storm

KLCC
Published January 6, 2026 at 4:26 PM PST
A gate with a "road closed" sign
U.S. Forest Service
A gate blocks vehicular access to the road leading to Umpqua Hot Springs in this undated photo.

The U.S. Forest Service has closed the road to Umpqua Hot Springs, off of Highway 138 east of Roseburg, because of forecasted snow.

The gate on Forest System Road 3401 was closed Tuesday, and visitors should plan to hike, snowshoe or ski the last 2 1/2 miles to the hot springs.

Officials caution that the road may be icy or snowy at higher elevations, and the trail can be difficult to find when it’s snowing. Carrying a compass or trail guide is recommended.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for much of the Oregon Cascades this week, including eastern Douglas County. Forecasters say more than 20 inches of snow could fall in some areas.
