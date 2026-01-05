Heavy snow, hazardous travel conditions expected in Oregon mountain passes this week

Heavy snow is expected along the Cascades in northeastern Oregon’s Blue Mountains this week.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for the Cascades and foothills in southern Washington and in central and northern Oregon, from 4 a.m. Tuesday through 4 p.m. Thursday.

Up to 30 inches of snow could fall in areas above 2,500 feet throughout the two days. Mountain passes could be hazardous. The NWS warning says snow will be heaviest in the afternoon and evening on Tuesday and Wednesday.

“Heavy snowfall and very low visibility will create extremely dangerous driving conditions,” the NWS alert reads. “Gusty winds could bring down tree branches.”

A winter storm watch is in effect Tuesday morning through Thursday morning for the Southern Oregon Cascades, where areas above 4,000 feet could see up to 2 feet of snow. Wind gusts of up to 40 mph are also possible.

In areas under winter storm alerts, officials urge people to consider delaying travel.

“If travel is absolutely necessary, drive with extreme caution,” the winter storm watch reads. “Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded.”

The forecasts for Portland, Pendleton and Medford show temperatures rising and precipitation generally ending by Friday.

This story comes to you from the Northwest News Network, a collaboration between public media organizations in Oregon and Washington.

