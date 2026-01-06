Lane County Commissioners choose new chair, vice chair

The Lane County Board of Commissioners has chosen West Lane County Commissioner Ryan Ceniga as their new chair for 2026.

In his role, Ceniga will run commissioners meetings, help set agendas and be the public face of the county. In a news release, Ceniga thanked former Chair David Loveall for his service and said he planned to run positive, effective meetings.

Ceniga, who often votes the same way as Loveall—which sometimes puts him at odds with the three other commissioners—also thanked his colleagues for trusting him with the gavel.

“We will not always agree and vote the same way, and that's okay," Ceniga said. "This is why we are here and why we have been elected by our districts. Lane County is as diverse as any, and that’s one of the many reasons I love it here."

Ceniga lives in the Junction City area, and is also a member of the Junction City School Board.

East Lane County Commissioner Heather Buch was chosen as vice chair. Buch, who has served in a leadership position on the board before, said it was an honor to serve again.

“We have significant challenges ahead of us as we navigate a need for more services during a time of shrinking resources," Buch said. "We also have a great deal of opportunity to work together to overcome those challenges and come out stronger on the other side.”