Drain man dies in crash on Elkhead Road Wednesday

KLCC
Published January 16, 2026 at 1:22 PM PST

An 89-year old Drain man died in a crash early Wednesday morning (Jan. 14) on Elkhead Road.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says Donald Lawrence Brown was driving west when his vehicle drifted into the oncoming lane.

His Toyota collided with a Mazda driven by 72-year old Patricia Hail Haley, also of Drain, who was headed east.

Police say Brown was not wearing a seatbelt and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Haley was injured and taken to the hospital.

The incident is under investigation.
News Briefs DrainDouglas County Sheriff's Office