Company begins removal of license plate reader cameras in Springfield

The company Flock Safety is taking down its automated license plate reader cameras in Springfield. That's according to a news release from Springfield police Wednesday.

The city expects the removal process to be complete by the end of the week.

After public objections, the city announced in December it would discontinue use of the cameras. There was concern the data from the cameras could be used to violate people's privacy.

Eugene has also discontinued use of Flock cameras after public outcry.

