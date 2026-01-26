Oregon governor names new state forester

The Oregon Governor’s office has appointed a new State Forester, after Cal Mukumoto resigned from the post one year ago.

Mukumoto lost support from many in the forestry industry when he supported a plan to protect endangered species on state land. Then, legislators held a special session in December 2024 to approve $218 million in emergency funding, so the state could pay contractors to cover the cost of that year’s wildfire season.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced Thursday that she’s appointed Kacey KC as Director of the Oregon Department of Forestry, pending approval by the Oregon Senate next month.

KC has more than 25 years of service, most recently as the State Forester Firewarden for the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Kotek said KC has shown she’s capable of building partnerships and tackling complex challenges.

If approved by the Senate, KC’s first day in the position will be March 1, 2026.

