© 2026 KLCC

KLCC
136 W 8th Ave
Eugene OR 97401
541-463-6000
klcc@klcc.org

Contact Us

FCC Applications
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Oregon governor names new state forester

KLCC | By Karen Richards
Published January 26, 2026 at 3:36 PM PST
Headshot of a woman in a black and white shirt
JCM Photography
Kacey KC

The Oregon Governor’s office has appointed a new State Forester, after Cal Mukumoto resigned from the post one year ago.

Mukumoto lost support from many in the forestry industry when he supported a plan to protect endangered species on state land. Then, legislators held a special session in December 2024 to approve $218 million in emergency funding, so the state could pay contractors to cover the cost of that year’s wildfire season.

Gov. Tina Kotek announced Thursday that she’s appointed Kacey KC as Director of the Oregon Department of Forestry, pending approval by the Oregon Senate next month.

KC has more than 25 years of service, most recently as the State Forester Firewarden for the Nevada Division of Forestry.

Kotek said KC has shown she’s capable of building partnerships and tackling complex challenges.

If approved by the Senate, KC’s first day in the position will be March 1, 2026.
Tags
News Briefs Oregon Department of ForestryOregon State ForestsTina Kotek
Karen Richards
Karen Richards joined KLCC as a volunteer reporter in 2012, and became a freelance reporter at the station in 2015. In addition to news reporting, she’s contributed to several feature series for the station, earning multiple awards for her reporting.
See stories by Karen Richards