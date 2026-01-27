Eugene teenage accordionist featured in ‘Tiny Desk Concert’

A Eugene teenager who plays the accordion has been featured on an NPR Tiny Desk concert.

Maria Telesheva attends North Eugene High School.

Last year, KLCC spoke with her when she received the prestigious Jack Kent Cooke Young Artist Award from NPR’s From the Top.

“I have a passion for music, and I really want to share it with other people, and I want to make them smile, and I want to make them feel very deep emotions, the ones that I do,” she said.

You can watch Telesheva’s Tiny Desk concert at this link. Another Tiny Desk concert, which features Telesheva and other From the Top honorees, can be viewed at this link.

Maria and her father will be in concert this Friday evening, Jan. 30, at North Eugene High School, starting at 7 p.m., according to a social media post by the Eugene 4J school district.